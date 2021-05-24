Tui Macuata ready for Presidency role

Tui Macuata and President-elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere say he is ready to take up the Presidency role.

He was speaking at a congratulatory and farewell dinner organized by the Northern Civil Servants at Macuata House in Labasa last night.

The incoming President says he is confident that with the support of the three provinces in Vanua Levu behind him, he is ready to go and face what lies ahead of him.

He told the civil servants when he took up the Tui Macuata title in 2013, he assumed responsibility to look after Macuata overnight but he was driven by a famous quote.

The same quote, he says, will lead him as he takes up Presidency.

“The extract from the famous friar – he said, “Lord, make me an instrument of your desire.” Turaga, ni vakayagataki au meu dewadewa ni lomamuni. Give me an opportunity that I may break barriers as my forefathers have done. Ni solia vei au na galala kei na dodonu meu kauti ira yani na kai Macuata kina vanua era sega ni yacova na noqu qase. I am confident to be here today to say I am going to take us forward, to lead us there.”

Ratu Wiliame departs for Suva today along with the First Lady Filomena Dikumete Katonivere to prepare his swearing-in next Friday.