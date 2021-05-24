Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Aid delivered to struggling Mamanuca and Yasawa families|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|
Full Coverage

News

Tui Macuata is Presidential nominee

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 8:09 am
Turaga Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.[Source: Fijian Government]

Turaga Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has accepted the Prime Minister’s nomination to assume the nation’s Presidency.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says he will move Ratu Katonivere’s name tomorrow on the floor of Parliament to be the next President of Fiji.

Bainimarama says Ratu Wiliame is known to be one of Fiji’s fiercest defenders of the ocean and of the right of Fiji’s future generations to live in a clean, safe and natural environment.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says he is grateful to Tui Macuata for offering his services to the nation as a nominee for President, leaving his sanctuary in Naduri Village.

Bainimarama adds he cannot imagine a worthier successor to the proud mantle of leadership that President Jioji Konrote has established, at home as a pillar of national unity, and abroad, as a champion for peace and inclusive and sustainable development.

As the traditional leader of Macuata, he has served as a steward of Fiji’s Great Sea Reef, the third largest barrier reef in the world.

In 2018, the Prime Minister and Tui Macuata drew a firm blue line of sustainable management to defend vital ocean ecosystem, protect the home of 55 per cent of the known coral reef fish in Fiji, 74 per cent of known corals, and 40 per cent of all the known marine species in our islands.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.