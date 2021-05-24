Tui Macuata is Presidential nominee

Turaga Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has accepted the Prime Minister’s nomination to assume the nation’s Presidency.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says he will move Ratu Katonivere’s name tomorrow on the floor of Parliament to be the next President of Fiji.

Bainimarama says Ratu Wiliame is known to be one of Fiji’s fiercest defenders of the ocean and of the right of Fiji’s future generations to live in a clean, safe and natural environment.

The Prime Minister says he is grateful to Tui Macuata for offering his services to the nation as a nominee for President, leaving his sanctuary in Naduri Village.

Bainimarama adds he cannot imagine a worthier successor to the proud mantle of leadership that President Jioji Konrote has established, at home as a pillar of national unity, and abroad, as a champion for peace and inclusive and sustainable development.

As the traditional leader of Macuata, he has served as a steward of Fiji’s Great Sea Reef, the third largest barrier reef in the world.

In 2018, the Prime Minister and Tui Macuata drew a firm blue line of sustainable management to defend vital ocean ecosystem, protect the home of 55 per cent of the known coral reef fish in Fiji, 74 per cent of known corals, and 40 per cent of all the known marine species in our islands.