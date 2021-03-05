Tui Macuata grateful for government assistance

The Vanua of Macuata is acknowledging the government and authorities in the Northern Division for attending to the people of Macuata during the recent natural disasters.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says most of them left their families behind to help in the restoration and rehabilitation of Vanua Levu and for that, the Vanua of Macuata will always be grateful.

As the 80 days of the State of Natural Disaster ends, Ratu Wiliame says the sacrifice shown by the countless individuals during the disaster relief operation is worth acknowledging.

“We seriously thank them for the will and courage to leave their families behind and attending to others. Words cannot express this. It’s the Fijian-ness in us that brought us together.”

Macuata was badly hit by flooding during TC Ana in early January.

It’s one of the worst floodings to hit the province in almost two decades.

The heavy rain from TC Ana also caused major road damage across the province.