Tui Macuata appointed as new Fiji Pine Group Board Chair

Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has been appointed the new Board Chair for the Fiji Pine Group.

The appointment was made during the Group’s Annual General meeting today.

The Tui Macuata thanked the government and the Group for trusting him to lead the Fiji Pine Group.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he’s looking forward to working with the Board members, management and employees in producing the best results for the Pine industry.