Tui Kubulau warns marijuana cultivators

Tui Kubulau Ratu Ravulolo Vasukibau has warned that anyone caught cultivating marijuana in Kubulau will be exiled for five years.

Speaking at the Kubulau District meeting this week, Ratu Ravulolo says those caught and found guilty by the courts will not be allowed to set foot in their village or in the District for at least five years.

The Tui Kubulau says they have made up their minds that they will not tolerate those who disregard the law and continue to cultivate marijuana.

On the same note, Ratu Ravulolo has requested the Fiji Police Force and the Legal Aid Commission to conduct awareness programs in the District where they can discuss the finer details of the law that people need to be aware of.

He adds, the villagers need to be enlightened on the consequences of breaking the laws of the country.

The Kubulau District will be one of the few that have taken this practice on board to deter its people from cultivating marijuana.

The Province of Cakaudrove was the first to announce exiling anyone caught cultivating marijuana, a move supported by its chiefs and elders.