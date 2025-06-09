Tudravu testifies on political interference in Police Force

The working environment of the Police Force was not normal under the previous administration because there was a lot of political interference.

These were the sentiments of the Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu, who was giving evidence in the trial of the former Prime Minister and former Police Commissioner.

In this matter, the former PM Voreqe Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while former Compol Sitiveni Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss officers Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.

The state had asked Tudravu to explain his experience as the Acting COMPOL under the previous administration, to which he stated that the environment was not too bright, as there were a lot of terminations of officers taking place then.

He also stated that there were about six different police commissioners under the previous administration.

Tudravu also informed the court that if instructions were not followed, they would face termination.

The COMPOL also responded when asked how independent the force was; he said that they encountered a lot of political interference, such as being given directives on investigations and charges.

