Tudravu calls for an end to violence

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu has joined the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police, in sending a clear message to stop the violence in our communities, especially against women.

This issue has many titles across the Pacific including domestic violence, family harm, and violence against women.

Police Chiefs say whatever people call it, the problem must be prioritized, not excused, and people’s actions must reflect this commitment.

Tudravu reiterated that violence against women is a crime and the Fiji Police Force is committed to working with and supporting the Pacific communities as leaders in this field and to learn from partners to continually improve understanding of this issue.

The Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police is committed to improving policing across the Pacific region to create a safer Blue Pacific together.