Tudravu: Find ways to work around the pandemic

Fijis Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu is calling on Pacific Police leaders to find ways around the pandemic to enhance capacity development programmes in the Pacific region.

Tudravu made the statement during the first sitting of the Pacific Police Training Advisory Group which was held via virtual conferencing.

Also holding the role as the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Chairman, Tudravu says it has been a difficult and challenging year for most Pacific Island nations with the closure of borders restricting travel, however as Policing leaders, they needed to adjust to the new norm.

Tudravu said it was encouraging to hear the country reports whereby training initiatives continued with the assistance of donor partners

He says Pacific Islands have a lot of homegrown talent and resource personnel and groups who can help address development training needs due to travel restrictions.

He adds training is a key area that cannot wait for a cure for the pandemic and they must constantly look for ways of addressing training needs to suit the needs of Pacific policing.

The group meets biannually to discuss progress and developments in training, as well as to the highlight the outstanding training needs and challenges that exist across the region.

The virtual meeting was attended by members of the PICP Secretariat in New Zealand, Pacific Police Department Program Regional Acting Coordinator International Command Lautoa Faletau and her team, Australian

Institute of Police Management’s Pacific Faculty of Policing Amanda McCormick and police leaders from the Australian Federal Police, Vanuatu, Samoa, Cook Islands, Solomon Islands, Nauru, New Zealand and Tuvalu.