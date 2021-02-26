Tudravu vying for Police Commissioner’s post

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed that he has applied for the position of Commissioner that was advertised earlier this year.

Tudravu says it was encouraging that the Commissioner of Police has encouraged senior officers in the Force to apply for the position.

“I would like to thank the Commissioner for allowing us. He has especially stated to me that those Senior Officers within the organization would like to apply, to do so. It’s a dream of any career police officer to take that post.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says that they’ve done their part and now await for those who will make the decision.

He expects a stringent selection process considering the magnitude of work the Police Commissioner has to execute.