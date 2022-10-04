TTFB dedicated to entrepreneurship training for resource owners

[Photo: iTaukei Trust Fund Board / Web]

The iTaukei Trust Fund Board provides adequate entrepreneurship training provided to rural women and youth.

Board Chief Executive, Aisake Taito expressed this sentiment while presenting the TTFB 2020 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Taito says there are various programs in place around the country, aimed at coaching and mentoring resource owners to become financially independent.

“Building capacity so that they can develop and grow their business. These trainings are based on local and international best practices, and lessons learnt from local businesses, accelerate this program.”

Taito says the programs are linked to the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, together with other training being provided.

He says the Board’s entrepreneurship framework includes business continued training for resource owners such as women and co-operative members in Naitasiri.