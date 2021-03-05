Home

Tsunami warning cancelled for low-lying areas of Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 5, 2021 11:11 am

A tsunami warning issued for all low lying areas in Fiji earlier today has been cancelled.

The warning was issued after an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude with a depth of 10km in the Kermadec Island in New Zealand.

The Fiji Mineral Resources Department advisory had stated that the earthquake could cause waves of 0.3m to 1m above tide level.

