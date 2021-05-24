Tsunami sirens to be tested

The National Disaster Management Office will be conducting a live tsunami siren test for the Suva- Lami corridor at 11 am today.
This is part of the Government’s continued commitment towards improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.
NDMO says this is also done to test the functionality of the sirens.
All 13 sirens installed along the Suva foreshore will be activated.
