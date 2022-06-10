Tsunami siren test at 2pm

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) wishes to advise the public living along the Nasova/Nasese and surrounding areas that the NDMO and the relevant authorities will be conducting a test of the tsunami siren stationed at the TLTB Office in Nasova, Suva at 2pm.

The exercise is part of our efforts to ensure that all 13 tsunami sirens installed between the Suva-Lami corridor are operational.

Members of the public are advised that the siren will be only tested for a period of 5-seconds.

NO EVACUATION IS REQUIRED.