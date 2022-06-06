TVET requirements reviewed

[Photo Supplied]

The Tertiary Education Loans Service is reviewing some of the requirements for TVET.

TSLS Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says, in particular, the Year-12 pass in English.

He says this is being looked into because TSLS has yet to reach the 50 percent threshold for overall TVET spots.

“The requirement for TVET is you need to pass Year 12 with English. We are reviewing that decision and as far as a student can get an offer letter from FNU to pursue any TVET program, we want to fund them.”

Only 1,523 students have so far enrolled for TVET this year.

The government had allocated 5,000 quotas for TVET studies in its budget and has since been promoting the importance of this programme.

Lal says FNU, as the course provider for TVET, is working hard to ensure students take advantage of the opportunities available.

TSLS is now receiving applications for this semester, and submissions will close on July 31st.