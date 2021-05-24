Home

News

TSLS issues 769 confirmation letters

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 26, 2022 12:40 pm
The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Office. [Source: File Photo]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service issued 769 confirmation letters to Year 13 students on Thursday.

Acting Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says out of the 769 confirmation letters, 289 are state scholarships and 480 letters are for TELS recipients.

He says 41 students rejected the offer from TSLS stating that they will pursue their studies privately while some are awaiting the outcome of their overseas scholarships applications.

“We have only received 137that are confirmed to begin their studies so I am urging the students you know if they received their offer letters, as you know if they read the terms and conditions, please upload the offer letters so that we can give you the confirmation.”

Lal says it is important for students to keep checking their application landing page for their application status and also TSLS’s Official Facebook Page for further clarifications.

