TSLS extends timeline for students to upload offer letters

Tertiary students have been given until April 8 to upload their final offer letters on the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service website.

TSLS says the extended deadline applies to scholarships and TELS for degree programs.

Students have been urged to upload their offer letters at the earliest to get funding confirmation on time.

Registration for all TSLS schemes has been closed, but loan schemes for TVET programs remain open to students until April 6.

TSLS is also encouraging Year 12 students to obtain their offer letters from the universities of their choice and to upload their results and offer letters on the TSLS online application portal.

Meanwhile, students who have received TSLS funding offers are requested to complete, check the completeness, and upload all pages on the TSLS online portal.

The TSLS team is also contacting students whose offer letters and bond forms are incomplete.