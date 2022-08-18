TSLS engages expert for Human Capital Development Plan

[Supplied]

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service has engaged the services of Professor Hitendra Pillay of the Queensland University to develop a 10-year Human Capital Development Plan.

Professor Pillay after having done seven illustrative publications on Human Capital Development will review priority areas for scholarships and study loans.

His work will also include reviewing the budgetary allocations to ensure that adequate level of funding is available for skill set in demand.

Article continues after advertisement

He has extensive experience in the areas of academia having previously worked on regional and international levels.

Professor Pillay has also worked as the Lead Specialist on Technical and Vocational Education and Training to align skills development and labor market demand.

He will closely work with TSLS and the Oversight Committee in the development of Human Capital Development Plan which will require a proposed plan with development methodology for reviewing the Human Capital needs of Fiji.

The scope of work involves thorough consultation with tertiary education stakeholders, organizing and receiving public submissions and identifying emerging areas in the labour market.