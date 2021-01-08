TSLB begins review

Meeting the requirements of the Fiji economy and its workforce is the top priority of the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board.

This comes as TSLB has commenced work on a more comprehensive and thorough review of the national priority areas for funding under the scholarship and loans scheme.

This is being done so that human resources needs of the industry sectors for the next 10 years is understood, and skills shortage and continuing demand areas in the various sectors of the economy is also understood.

Amongst other things, the review is aimed preparing a Human Resources Development Plan for Fiji for the next 10 years in consultation with stakeholders.

TSLB says submissions received from the members of the public will enable them to identify and allocate funding in areas that more strongly contributes to the Fijian Government’s vision of creating a knowledge based society and to create a more skilled and adaptable workforce.