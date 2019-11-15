Trust Fund board posts significant income increase in 2017

The i-Taukei Trust Fund Board recorded a significant increase in its income in the 2017 annual review report.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while contributing to a motion on the debate of the report of the institution highlighted that with a new board, they had significantly expanded their bottom line.

“If you look at the comprehensive income Mr. Speaker sir, if you compare 2017 to 2016, it actually jumped from $5.6 million to $13.38 million Mr. Speaker sir, similarly the total equity increased from $93 million to $107 million Mr. Speaker sir.”

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that in addition to overseas investments by the Fund, there was also a real estate portfolio that contributed to the increased revenues.