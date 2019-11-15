Truck driver still admitted in hospital

The driver of the truck that was involved in a fatal accident in the North on Friday is still admitted in hospital.

Police say the driver, who is originally from Namaka Nadi, is currently under observation.

He was driving along the Labasa/Nabouwalu highway near Nabavatu village in Macuata when he lost control of the truck causing logs to fall out of the spill out and hit two pedestrians.

The two were rushed to the Dreketi Health Centre and were pronounced dead on arrival.

A police investigation continues.