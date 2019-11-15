Home

News

Truck collides with ambulance at Samabula traffic lights

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 7, 2020 10:04 am
Police are trying to clear traffic at the Samabula traffic lights following a collision between an ambulance and a truck.

There has been a collision between an ambulance and a truck at the Samabula traffic lights in Suva.

Four people including two patients from St Giles Hospital and a nurse have been rushed to the CWM Hospital.


The overturned ambulance at the Samabula traffic lights in Suva.


The overturned ambulance at the Samabula traffic lights in Suva.


The overturned ambulance at the Samabula traffic lights in Suva.

The accident occurred at the junction of Ratu Mara Road and Edinburgh Drive – near the Samabula Police Station – and the ambulance landed on its side due to the impact of the collision.

It is believed the ambulance was hit by the container truck traveling towards Suva.

An eyewitness told FBC News the ambulance had its emergency lights and sirens on at the time, indicating for traffic to give-way, however, the truck could not stop in time.

 

