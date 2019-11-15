Truck collides with ambulance at Samabula traffic lights

There has been a collision between an ambulance and a truck at the Samabula traffic lights in Suva.

Four people including two patients from St Giles Hospital and a nurse have been rushed to the CWM Hospital.



The overturned ambulance at the Samabula traffic lights in Suva.



The accident occurred at the junction of Ratu Mara Road and Edinburgh Drive – near the Samabula Police Station – and the ambulance landed on its side due to the impact of the collision.

It is believed the ambulance was hit by the container truck traveling towards Suva.

An eyewitness told FBC News the ambulance had its emergency lights and sirens on at the time, indicating for traffic to give-way, however, the truck could not stop in time.