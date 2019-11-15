Trough bringing rain expected to clear by Sunday

The adverse weather conditions is forecast to affect the country until Sunday.

A heavy rain warning is in force for the whole of the group.

Fiji Metrological Services Director Misaele Funaki says a trough of low pressure is slow moving over the group.

“As we speak this particular trough has remained within the vicinity of Fiji and we expect this trough to remain slow moving as we look ahead into the later part of tomorrow. So from the later part of Saturday into Sunday we expect this trough to gradually move away.”

A flood warning is also in force for low lying areas in Tavua and Rakiraki and a flash flood warning is in force for low lying catchment areas from Naboutini to Navua and within the Suva-Nausori corridor.