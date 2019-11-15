Trouble shooting process in place for Pacific Specialist Healthcare

Private practitioners around the country have put in place its preventative measures as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus continue to spread globally.

The Fiji Medical Association President says they are working in accordance to the advisory issued by the World Health Organization and the Health Ministry.

Dr Basharat Munshi says the Pacific Specialist Healthcare already has its trouble shooting process in place to help identify potential cases of Coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Munshi explains the process includes the isolation of suspected cases.

“They actually have to actually alert our security guards. What will happen is our health workers would then come out and put a mask on that patient before they even walk into the facility. In fact they will be entering through a side door and straight into an isolation room before any questioning or examination happens. We’ll try and isolate them away from all the other patients. Expeditiously do any necessary tests, inform the Fiji Center for Disease Control and get them to the appropriate facility.”

Dr Munshi says with the difficulty in differentiating the symptoms of the 2019 novel Coronavirus from the normal flu, private practitioners are relying on learning the travel history of patients in order to identify possible exposure.