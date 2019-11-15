Tropical Disturbance intensifies into a depression

Tropical Disturbance 01F has intensified further into a Tropical Depression.

At midday, TD01F was located 290 kilometres east of Rotuma and 440 kilometres north of Udu Point.

The system is moving west-northwest at 11 kilometres per hour and is expected to pass to the south of Rotuma tomorrow morning.

Article continues after advertisement

The other Tropical Low has also strengthened into a Tropical Disturbance TD02F and lingers to the northeast of Vanuatu.

A Gale Warning remains in force for Northern Vanua Levu waters, Yasawa waters and open waters between Fiji and Rotuma.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Fiji waters.

A strong wind warning remains in force for land areas of Yasawa Group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern parts of Viti Levu, Coral Coast to Pacific Harbor, Lau and Lomaiviti Group and Rotuma.

Fijians living in areas under strong wind warning are advised to secure loose objects that could be blown around.

Mariners are advised to take heed of the strong and gale wind warning that is now in force as these winds can be very dangerous and destructive.