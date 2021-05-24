Home

Tropical cyclones major cause of mangrove degradation

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 23, 2021 4:35 am

Tropical cyclones are a major cause of mangrove degradation.

Pacific Ocean and Islands Programme Deputy Director Bridget Kennedy says this has also severely affected food sources, natural habitats including the livelihood of Fijians living in coastal communities.

Kennedy says the Blue Carbon initiative facilitated by the Conservation International will help communities that are vulnerable to climate change issues at the same time allow communities to raise awareness on the effects of climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“How can we help connect those communities to the domestic market and maybe overseas market but we are really focusing domestically. It has been a challenging year for so many. We want to really focus at the community level and bring benefits to our communities that really need our support after 2021.”

Kennedy says the Blue Carbon project will also involve virtual consultations with Provincial Offices as they continue to highlight the issues faced by people living in rural coastal communities.

The project also includes close collaborations with the WWF, Forestry Ministry, and other agencies that also connect to communities in Ra, Ba and the Rewa Delta.

