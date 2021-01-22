Tropical Cyclone alert in force for the Fiji group

A Tropical Cyclone alert is now in force for the Fiji group.

Tropical Depression 06F was located over Lau waters at 9am and is expected to move south in the next few days.

Acting Director Fiji Meteorological Services Terry Atalifo says reports of gale-force winds were received from Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni and northern Lau this morning.

“We are basically alerting people that there’s a cyclone heading our way and that’s for the whole of Fiji group.”

He adds TD 05F is currently slow-moving and is expected to track northeast then southeast towards Fiji in the next 24 to 48 hours.

TD 05F has a very high potential to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone in the next two days.

“It’s going to approach Fiji from the West through the Yasawa group and track over Viti Levu as it dives south. The weather will get worst for the whole of Fiji group come Saturday.”

A strong wind warning remains in force for northern Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Lau group and is now in force for Yasawa group and Northern Viti Levu.

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to major rivers and streams for Vanua Levu, Vunibau village to Veivatuloa village in Namosi, upper Waidina river from Delailasekau to Navunikabi village and low lying areas from Suva to Narere.