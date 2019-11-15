Home

Tropical Cyclone alert in force for Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 26, 2019 7:09 am

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Rotuma and a tropical cyclone alert remains in force for Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says a gale warning also remains in force for Rotuma.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and nearby smaller islands, Northern Lau group and the Yasawa group.

The Met Service says this comes tropical depression 03F continues to move South at 10km/ph.

It says the depression is expected to gradually intensify into a tropical cyclone later this evening with average winds of 65km/ph close to the centre.

The Fiji Met Service says the depression is expected to move West at 20km/hr and the centre should gradually pass about 280km Southwest of Rotuma by 1am tomorrow.

