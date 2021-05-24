Troops assist in flood-affected areas

A number of Republic of Fiji Military Force soldiers have been deployed to assist those in flood-affected areas.

Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment, Echo Company, based at the Duke of Edinburgh Barracks in Lautoka, were deployed to assist the National Fire Authority in the cleanup of Ba Town.

In the Eastern Divison, troops were also deployed to villages along the Rewa Delta to assist the National Disaster Management Office in the evacuation of affected families to evacuation centres.

Article continues after advertisement

The majority of towns, villages, and settlements in low-lying and flood-prone areas both in the Western and Eastern divisions were affected by the flash flood brought about by Tropical Cyclone Cody.



[Photo: Supplied]

Meanwhile, the Fiji Meteorological Services warns that an active trough of low pressure continues to affect the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The public is once again reminded to take heed of advisories issued by authorities and ensure they are safe at all times.