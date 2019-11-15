Trips to the jetty a thing of the past for Galoa villagers

Villagers of Galoa in Vanua Levu will not have to waste any more time making trips to the Jetty to fetch water for household use.

This comes as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned a freshwater system on the island and says he will not allow hardworking Fijians to live the way our ancestors did centuries ago.

84-year-old villager, Lusiana Caginiveisaqa says they are thankful to the Government for hearing their concerns.

“I am blessed to live to see this day. Getting water on the island was a huge task. It was difficult. We sometimes had to go without water because we have to travel all the way to the jetty to get water and it’s tiring.”

Bainimarama says the village had approached his office regarding the initiative and Government delivered this to the people.

“I remember that Napolioni Saraqia said that carrying water to Galoa by boat was a waste of time, money and effort, especially since sometimes half of the water had spilled during transport. It is astonishing that we were carrying water much the way our ancestors did centuries ago when the technology has existed to supply it directly.”

A mother of three, Anasimeci Tubuakula says children will now have a reliable supply of water and it will decrease the risk of water-borne diseases.

The PM says people must have a reliable supply of water.