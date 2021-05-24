The Digicel Premier League continues this week with a triple header at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday.

The matches begin with Nadi and Nadroga at 12 midday, followed by Lautoka and Navua at 2pm, and then Ba will take on Suva at 4pm.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1pm.

Article continues after advertisement

There will be one match on Saturday where Labasa will host Rewa at 1pm.

You can catch selected matches on the FBC Pop Up pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.