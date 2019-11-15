Tributes pour in for former Prime Minister the Late Laisenia Qarase who died yesterday morning.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says Qarase was transparent and conducted himself ethically in all his dealings, always accepting constructive criticism and alternative ideas.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji has lost a patriotic son who served as Prime Minister in an important period in our history.

Rabuka says Fiji has lost a true son, who was resolute and steadfast, humble and God-fearing.

The vanua representative to the late Tui Kobuca Mesake Koroi says funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.

He was 79-years-old and is survived by his wife Leba, their 7 children, 26 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Being the Chairman of the Methodist Church business arm – the Lako Yani Vou Management Limited, Qarase was described by Rev.Vakadewavosa as a man of his words.

“He was a staunch member of a church a lay preacher and he lived a Christina life in his everyday living. He worship at the Centenary Church here in Suva and only miss a Sunday when he is out of town. Our country has lost a great man, a very humble citizen, his life was very well-known to many of us being a former Prime Minister which has served his country very sincerely and with great honor.”

The Late Prime Minister ‘‘being a village boy” will be laid to rest at his home village of Mavana in Vanuabalavu.

Mavana’s representative to the late Tui Kobuca Mesake Koroi says funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized.

No ‘reguregu’ will be undertaken as this was his last wish.

