Tributes pour in for Fiji’s first Diplomat to the UN

Tributes continue to be paid for Fiji’s first diplomat to the United Nations, the late Ambassador Satya Nandan.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today signed the condolence book for the late Ambassador.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations based in New York Ambassador Satyendra Prasad says in the early 1970s when the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea was being negotiated, Nandan fought for the establishment of the 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone for the Pacific.

“The law of the sea which took years of his dedicated work and by working with many colleagues around the world he essentially transformed Fiji from small island state into a large ocean state that we are today.”

As Fiji’s first Diplomat to the United Nations, Ambassador Nandan helped draft the 1976 Forum Leaders Declaration on the Law of the Sea, which led to the establishment of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency in 1979.

83-year-old Nandan died on the 25th of last month in New York after an illness.