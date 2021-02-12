Home

Tribunal dismisses Fiji Airways strike out application

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 12, 2021 12:40 pm
The Employment Relations tribunal has today dismissed the Fiji Airways application to strike out the Flight Attendants grievances.

Fiji Airways applied to strike out the case under the basis that the Flight Attendants failed to file an appeal under the Collective Agreement and the Employment Relations Act requires that internal appeals are exhausted before a grievance is reported.

Fiji Airways lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima had filed for all the grievances to be struck out in November last year.

Munro Leys lawyer, Jon Apted, who is representing the terminated flight attendants argued that the appeal provision in the collective agreement only applies to disciplinary dismissals which the Tribunal accepted.

The tribunal will hear the 245 complaints raised by the former cabin crew.

The matter will be called again on the 22nd of this month.

