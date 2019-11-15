Home

Tribunal announces final cane payment

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 28, 2020 12:28 pm
The Fiji Sugar Corporation will pay $1.09 per tonne of cane to the growers for the final cane payment for the 2019 season.

The FSC has advised that they will pay out an additional $6.53 per tonne of cane and this will bring the final payment for 2019 to $7.62.

The Sugar Industry Tribunal in accordance with the Sugar Industry Master Award has certified that the net share of the grower’s cane proceeds is over $97.5m.

This is equivalent to $54.01 per tonne of cane.

The FSC has to date paid out $52.95.

The final cane payment will be made on Friday.

