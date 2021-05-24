Home

Trial date set for two SODELPA MPs

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 4:00 pm
[Source: File Photo]

A trial date has been set for two SODELPA MPs who are facing corruption-related charges.

MP’s Peceli Vosanibola and Salote Radrodro appeared in the High Court this morning.

Vosanibola and Radrodro are charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage along with three other SODELPA MP’s and a former Government MP.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged they obtained a combined $186,000 in parliamentary allowances they were not entitled to.

Vosanibola’s trial will resume from April 19th while Radrodro will go on trial from 30th May.

The matter has been adjourned to 5th April for final pre-trial issues.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has concluded an investigation against five other MPs who were alleged to have obtained parliamentary allowances they were not entitled to.

In a letter the Speaker of Parliament to these MP’s, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau stated the FICAC has informed the Secretary-General of the investigation and has advised that there is no sufficient evidence available against them to institute any criminal proceedings.

The Speaker also informed them that their suspension of all entitled parliamentary accommodation, travel and related allowances is lifted.

FBC News understands these MPs were Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Aseri Radrodro and Mitieli Bulanauca.

