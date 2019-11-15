Trial date set for Freesoul Real Estate case

The trial date for the case against developers, Freesoul Real Estate Development has been set for the 17th-20th of November 2020.

The company is charged with one count of undertaking unauthorized developments and one count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice under the Environment Management Act 2005.

The company is alleged to have failed to comply with a Prohibition Notice issued by the Waterways and Environment Ministry in June 2018.

This also includes the carrying out of development activity without an approved Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

Today in court, the State has been granted seven days to file amended charges.

Meanwhile, the Defense will also be given seven days to file objections if any to the amended charges.

Under the Act, if convicted, the company and its directors face fines of up to $750,000 or a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

The case will now be called on September 10th for the continuation of hearing on the exclusion of evidence application.