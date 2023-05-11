Trial date set for Bainimarama and Qiliho case

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

A trial date has been set in the case against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The two appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning for charges relating to a complaint laid by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 in relation to the activities of former staff members of the university.

It is alleged that in his capacity as the Prime Minister, Bainimarama directed the then Police Commissioner sometime in July 2020 to terminate an ongoing investigation.

Bainimarama’s supporters.

It is alleged that Qiliho directed Director CID Serupepeli Neiko and another officer to terminate the investigation.



Former Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The trial will be from July 17th until the 28th.

