Trial against SODELPA MP moved to Monday

The trial against Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua has been rescheduled to next Monday.

This afternoon, the defence made an application in court for the matter to be moved because the lead counsel in this case Filimoni Vosarogo is feeling unwell.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage has granted the request made by the defence and has given time to Vosarogo to recover.

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi and obtained more than $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Acting Deputy Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam did not object to the application that was filed by the defence.

Aslam informed the court that FICAC only has few witnesses to call in the case against Ratu Suliano and will only need half a day to finish its case.

He adds that the trial against Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro is supposed to commence next Monday but this will not be possible as the defence will be making few applications in the case against the MP.