Tremors reported in Wailevu, Cakaudrove

Coastal villages in Wailevu, Cakaudrove say they have been experiencing tremors and aftershocks for the past two weeks.

55-year-old Isireli Cabemaiwai of Vunidamoli village says the strongest tremor was felt on Monday evening.

“The worst one that we had was on Monday and we felt the shaking and villagers said their kitchen utensils fell down on the floor and broke. “

Cabemaiwai says the villagers were prepared to move to higher ground after the recent Tongan volcanic eruption caused a storm surge in Vunidamoli village.

Reports of tremors and aftershocks have also been reported in Savusavu.

FBC News has been in contact with the Department of Mineral Resources and expects a response soon.