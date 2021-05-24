Home

Tree initiative: 8 million trees planted

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 10:48 am
Nearly 10 million trees have been planted since the launch of the initiative by the Ministry of Forestry.

Permanent Secretary, Pene Baleinabuli says they are happy with the public response.

It indicates that Fiji will meet its target of 30 million trees in 15 years.

Baleinabuli says it also indicates that the majority of the Fijians understand what it is like to be sustainable.

He adds the ongoing National Forest Inventory will be completed by the end of the year, helping drive strategic policies that uphold sustainability.

 

