Treaty led to the recognition of sovereign rights

[File Photo]

The US Treaty between Pacific Island nations and the US has been the platform for collective collaboration and partnership in which assistance and funding are channeled to the region.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says the increase to US$60 million represents a jump of 153.8 percent, which will generate a total of $600 million during the term of the agreement.

Koroilavesau says the overall management and sustainable use of the Pacific region’s tuna stock are accredited to the assistance of the US Tuna Treaty.

Article continues after advertisement

”As a matter of fact, the Treaty led to the recognition of the Pacific Islands’ sovereign rights over their many Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ). This was a milestone achievement given the fact that tuna stocks are highly migratory and move across different maritime boundaries”.

Koroilavesau says the increase in the US government’s contribution is significant as it strengthens the collective partnership under the Treaty and meets the need of the broader Forum Fisheries Agency membership.

He adds that it reaffirms the commitment from the US to address the growing concern of tuna politics in the region and bring about balance in the wider membership.