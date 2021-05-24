Home

Treated water is safe from leptospirosis: WAF

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 2:57 pm
The Water Authority of Fiji has reassured consumers that treated water supplied from their plants are safe and have no risk of being infected by bacteria that spread Leptospirosis.

In response to questions sent by FBC News, the WAF says all their water treatment plants across all regions have a Water Safety Plan.

It adds this plan is reviewed every three years and consists of a comprehensive risk assessment management tool that encompasses all of the steps – from catchment to consumers.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF also says all risks and hazards are identified for treatment with mitigation plans to prevent contamination, to reduce or remove contaminants, and ways to prevent re-contamination during storage, distribution, and handling of treated water.

Raw water from catchments undergo various stages of treatment and processing and as a final step, disinfected with Chlorine which kills bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, including the Leptospirosis bacteria.

WAF says ongoing monitoring and evaluation of catchments is extremely important and is the reason they have an Integrated Water Resource Management Team to carry out combined assessments of catchments and provide a report to management, highlighting risks and proposing improvements.

Communities are also involved in the process to keep water catchments safe, and WAF says it provides education on the importance of refraining from activities such as farming, grazing, and logging, among other things, near catchment areas.

Caretakers and landowners are also encouraged to take ownership of their responsibilities in catchment protection.

 

