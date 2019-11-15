Treat teachers well: Akbar

Heads of Schools have been told to stop mistreating teachers.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says principals and head teachers need to get out of what she has termed the ‘Hitler’ attitude.

Akbar was speaking to heads of schools in the Western Division as part of her country wide consultations.

“We have some head of schools who are termed as Hitler’s as if we have given you a license to harass and bully your teachers, nobody is given that license, when you are in a leadership position you are given the leadership role please be mindful of who you are dealing with, sometimes they come to school a lit bit late but they stay for hours and hours in the weekend and after school to help with the school, keep that in consideration.”

Akbar is hoping teachers won’t have to write to her to complain about the behavior of their heads of school who should be cooperating with their staff.

The Minister says heads of schools are expected to be the first in school and last to leave.

Akbar also stressed the need for teachers to take pride in their Ministry and not to jump the gun to attack the head office whenever something goes wrong.