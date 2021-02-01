Treat everyone fairly: Seruiratu

District Advisory Councillors have been advised to carry out their responsibilities with fairness.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu issued the advice to the Advisory Councillors serving in communities within the province of Tailevu.

Seruiratu held meetings with DAC members serving in communities within the Central Division last week.

Article continues after advertisement

He says some people take sides according to religion and politics which has been a big issue in the past.

The Minister reminded the Advisory Councillors there shouldn’t be any sides as everyone needs to work in partnerships to move forward.

He reminded the Councillors to be aware of Government’s development programmes and encourage their community members to invest in their homes to ensure their safety and protection from future disasters.

Issues relating to drainage, roads, and agriculture were mainly discussed during the meeting.