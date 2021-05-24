Home

Treat Climate Funding as KPI

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 10, 2021 3:30 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has told world leaders that climate funding should be used as a Key Performance Indicator for developed nations.

Speaking in Glasgow, Scotland, Sayed-Khaiyum has lambasted large carbon emitting countries for their failure to reducing harmful activities and not providing funds to help vulnerable nations like Fiji.

He adds this must come through, if Small Island Developing States are to ever trust these developed nations.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can rebuild confidence and trust between nations if we act now to prevent failures from becoming precedent and get to work reshaping and rethinking the international climate financing regime. We have a clear performance indicator; whether or not finance flows to the most climate vulnerable countries”.

The Fiji delegation has spoken at a number of COP26 events since last week, lobbying for affordable climate change funding, and for developed nations to cut carbon emissions sooner rather than later.

