TRC empowered to summon witnesses

Commission Chair Dr. Marcus Brand

The new Truth and Reconciliation Commission has the authority to summon individuals to provide evidence as it uncovers past events.

Commission Chair Dr. Marcus Brand describes it as “a commission with teeth,” emphasizing its legal power to ensure accountability.

However, he says they will use this authority sparingly; and will encourage people to come forward voluntarily, fostering a spirit of openness and cooperation among all involved.

Dr. Brand says that by revealing past events, the commission aims to help individuals and society overcome trauma, paving the way for reconciliation and lasting healing.

“I would like to highlight the fact that this commission is not a judicial body and will not pass verdict on anyone. It is supposed to promote social accountability.”

He adds that the Commission is committed to upholding the do-no-harm principle, ensuring that everyone who engages with them is protected and faces no disadvantage as a result of their participation.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the decision to forgive those involved will be up to the people, acknowledging their right to choose forgiveness or offer an apology.

“I do not know whether the Commission will go into the details of those deeds. Apart from asking those who were involved to say that they are sorry for what they have done. Yes, I was involved. I’m sorry for what I’ve done. Ask for forgiveness.”

Rabuka adds that the commission’s objective is not only to promote reconciliation but also to enhance truth-telling, ensuring that all parties involved have the opportunity to share their experiences.