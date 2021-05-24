Shipping franchise scheme accomodation

Home

Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|
Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 6:10 am

Despite the pandemic, the Government shipping franchise scheme continued to provide more than 250 trips.

The trips accommodated almost 19,000 passengers and more than 11,000 tonnes of cargo.

The scheme is a government-funded initiative that ensures the movement of cargo and passengers between our maritime islands.

Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya says while the past two years have not been normal in terms of shipping, they still strive to ensure that ships are still commuting to the islands to provide the necessary support.

“Despite the COVID-19 restrictions only on the transfer of cargo, the Fijian Government continues to pay the subsidies for the service of the uneconomical routes. And this continues with the 14 to 15 trips per month. This is how committed this government is to Shipping and our Maritime Islanders.”

Koya says apart from the direct subsidies paid by the Government to the private vessel operators, the Government Shipping Services also provides services to uneconomical routes such as

Yasawa, North East Vanua Levu, Beqa, Yanuca, Vatulele and Lower Southern Lau where the private sector is unable to service due to high maintenance of vessels and operating cost issues.

The Government has allocated more than $6 million budget to the GSS budget, with more than two million dollars allocated for maintenance and operations.

