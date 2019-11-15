Home

Fiji included in England’s travel corridor list

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 4, 2020 7:52 am
Fiji is amongst the 59 countries who can travel to England, as the country lifts its quarantine requirements. [Source: CNN]

The UK government officials yesterday revealed a new “travel corridor” list which comes into effect on July 10th.

People from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, New Caledonia, and French Polynesia are among the countries that will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in England.

Article continues after advertisement

However, visitors from the United States will still be subject to restrictions.

While arrivals from the designated countries will not be required to self-isolate on arrival to the UK, its government has confirmed that travelers from the UK must comply with coronavirus requirements in the country they travel to.

England has been in lockdown for four months.

