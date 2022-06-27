AHC addressing visa application backlogs: Feakes

[File Photo]

The Australian High Commission office in Suva is currently vetting and processing all visa applications received over the past months.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes confirms that there is a backlog of visa applications received and not processed over the past 12 to 24 months.

Feakes says he is aware of the issues and the frustrations of visa applicants.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is due to the border restrictions that halted all travel, especially for Fijians who intend to travel to Australia.

“I do acknowledge there is a backlog, I do acknowledge people’s frustrations about this. But I thank you for your question because it will enable me to talk to my system and say that this is an issue raised to me by the Fijian media and individual Fijians.”

Feakes says Fijians who have applied for their Australian visa in recent months can expect feedback from the High Commissioner’s Office soon.