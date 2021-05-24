Travel suspension in place for Kadavu

A travel suspension has been enforced for Kadavu Island effective from today until next week Tuesday.

This follows the confirmation of a new case in Rakiraki, Yale, Kadavu.

Maritime Safety Authority Chief Executive, Simon Gravenell, says all ships including small crafts and yachts scheduled to travel to the Island of Kadavu are to postpone all planned trips during this period.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Navy will be carrying out surveillance to ensure adherence to this notice.