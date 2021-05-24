Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Hesitancy contributes to patients becoming severely ill|Ministry ready to assist Fijians in maritime islands|Some COVID-19 patient can donate blood|PCDF help Wainibuka farmers|Kadavu COVID patient dead, Ministry starts investigation|Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|Sigatoka on the verge to dominate death cases in the West|COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians|Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|
Full Coverage

News

Travel suspension in place for Kadavu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 19, 2021 4:25 pm

A travel suspension has been enforced for Kadavu Island effective from today until next week Tuesday.

This follows the confirmation of a new case in Rakiraki, Yale, Kadavu.

Maritime Safety Authority Chief Executive, Simon Gravenell, says all ships including small crafts and yachts scheduled to travel to the Island of Kadavu are to postpone all planned trips during this period.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Navy will be carrying out surveillance to ensure adherence to this notice.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.